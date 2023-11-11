Man arrested for murdering father in Virugambakkam 

November 11, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Virugambakkam Police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly murdering his father.

Police said the victim has been identified as A. Anthony Doss, 61, who was residing on K.K.Salai, Saligramam, with his wife Josephine Shanthi. The couple has two sons and a daughter. On Friday evening, Doss along with his wife Josephine Shanthi and daughter Vinodhini went to see their grandchild at the house of their elder son Vijay Antony at Ma.Po.Si Street in Saligramam. Then, their second son, Vinoth Arokiam, who came there, picked up an argument with Doss, took a knife hidden in his waist, and attacked his father. An injured Doss was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Virugambakkam Police booked a case following a complaint and arrested Vinoth Arokiam, 33, on the charges of murder. Police said that when Vinoth Arokiam and a neighbour had a quarrel, the father spoke in favor of the neighbour and insulted Vinoth Arokiam. Enraged over this, Vinoth Arokiam brought a knife and killed his father, the police said.

