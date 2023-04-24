HamberMenu
Man arrested for murdering elderly woman in Adambakkam, one more murder case solved

He was also wanted in the murder of an elderly woman in M.G.R. Nagar in 2021 when he adopted a similar modus operandi of hiding his face from the CCTV cameras with an umbrella

April 24, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly murdered an 81-year-old woman who was alone in her home in Adambakkam on Friday and recovered 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him.  Interrogation with him disclosed that he was absconding after murdering another elderly woman in MGR Nagar police limits two years ago. 

The suspect was identified as Sakthivel, 45, after scrutinising CCTV footage. The police said Sakthivel used an umbrella to hide his face from the CCTV cameras. He knocked on the door of Sivagami Sundari, who was alone at her home in Adambakkam, posing as a sales representative. Under the pretext of asking for water, he entered the kitchen and allegedly beat her to death. Later, he escaped with 45 sovereigns of gold and ₹2.5 lakh cash. 

Frank D. Ruben, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Madipakkam, said the suspect was an interior worker. After committing the crime, he took different modes of transport to reach Triplicane avoiding CCTV  cameras and from Triplicane changed two autorickshaws to reach his destination in M.G.R. Nagar.

When the Adambakkam police contacted their counterparts in M.G.R. Nagar police station, they said they were looking for a suspect involved in a similar crime who entered the house with an umbrella in 2021 and murdered a woman who was alone at home. On October 29, 2021, Seethalakshmi Gurumoorthy, 75, who was staying alone at her apartment in Bharathidasan Nagar, was murdered and 16 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen. While the M.G.R. Nagar police traced CCTV cameras, they lost trail. At the time, they found that a man with an umbrella was walking on the street suspiciously, said the police.  

The police sources said the suspect was staying close to Seethalakshmi’s house.

