Man arrested for murdering daughter in Chennai

CHENNAI

25 July 2020 14:26 IST

The death was initially thought to be accidental, but a post-mortem revealed that it was murder, police said

A 50-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly murdering his daughter by pushing her into a bathroom and strangling her. Initially suspected to be an accidental death, the post-mortem revealed that it was a murder.

According to police, Sentharagai was the daughter of Balaji, residing within the Uthiramerur police station limits. A few months ago, she was married to a man from a neighbouring locality. However due to some domestic problems, she returned home and was staying with her parents.

“Her father was angry about this. A few days ago, he pushed her into the bathroom and strangled her, and she died,” said a senior police officer.

The Uthiramerur police registered a case of suspicious death. Post-mortem results revealed that it was murder, and after an investigation Balaji was arrested. He has been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are on.