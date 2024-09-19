The Thoraipakkam police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old woman, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a construction site in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

A senior official of the City Police said the victim M. Vellaiyammal, alias Deepa, was a resident of Ponniamman Medu near Madhavaram in Chennai. She had gone missing two days ago, and her brother Veeramani had traced the location of her phone to Thoraipakkam in the city using a mobile application, the official said.

He rushed to Thoraipakkam and sought the help of a police patrol team on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) night, providing them with the details of his missing sister.

At around 6.30 a.m. on Thursday, a police patrol team came across a newly-bought suitcase left unattended near a construction site at Kumaran Kudil Main Road, which branched off the Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

On closer examination, the team found blood stains on the suitcase. They then found the body of a woman in the suitcase, who was identified as Deepa.

During the investigation, the police officials found that the last call made on her phone was to M. Manikandan, a resident of Parthasarathy Nagar in Thoraipakkam.

Manikandan, who had befriended her through another person, had called Deepa over to his house. They later had a verbal altercation, after which he allegedly murdered her.

The Thoraipakkam police arrested Manikandan on Thursday. They sent Deepa’s body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem examination.

