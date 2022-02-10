ChennaiCHENNAI 10 February 2022 00:41 IST
Comments
Man arrested for murder
Updated: 10 February 2022 00:41 IST
The police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his relative to death following a quarrel at a marriage function in Pulianthope.
The victim was identified as Rajendrababu, 40, of Ambedkar Nagar, Pulianthope. On Monday night, he was arguing with his wife Mercy. When A. Sathish, a relative, intervened, Rajendrababu attacked him with a stone. Sathish retaliated by stabbing Rajendrababu in the neck. He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The accused was arrested.
More In Chennai
Read more...