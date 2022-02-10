Man arrested for murder

The police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his relative to death following a quarrel at a marriage function in Pulianthope.

The victim was identified as Rajendrababu, 40, of Ambedkar Nagar, Pulianthope. On Monday night, he was arguing with his wife Mercy. When A. Sathish, a relative, intervened, Rajendrababu attacked him with a stone. Sathish retaliated by stabbing Rajendrababu in the neck. He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The accused was arrested.