Man arrested for murder of wife in Broadway

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 22:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muthialpet police arrested a 45-year-old resident of Mastaan Chavadi, Broadway, for murdering his wife on Thursday.

The police said the couple, Aasif Iqbal and Priyanka Bathra, were natives of Odisha and lived for rent in Broadway. While Aasif was working as a manager at a private bank, Priyanka worked at a private company. The couple quarrelled regularly due to Aasif being suspicious about his wife’s activities. On Wednesday, the couple fought, and Aasif murdered Priyanka with a kitchen knife.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The landlord, Mohammed Jinnah, informed the police who arrested Aasif on Thursday. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app