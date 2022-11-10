Chennai

Man arrested for murder of wife in Broadway

The Muthialpet police arrested a 45-year-old resident of Mastaan Chavadi, Broadway, for murdering his wife on Thursday.

The police said the couple, Aasif Iqbal and Priyanka Bathra, were natives of Odisha and lived for rent in Broadway. While Aasif was working as a manager at a private bank, Priyanka worked at a private company. The couple quarrelled regularly due to Aasif being suspicious about his wife’s activities. On Wednesday, the couple fought, and Aasif murdered Priyanka with a kitchen knife.

The landlord, Mohammed Jinnah, informed the police who arrested Aasif on Thursday. He was remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2022 10:28:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-arrested-for-murder-of-wife-in-broadway/article66118970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY