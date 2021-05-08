Man arrested for murder of wife, father-in-law in Royapettah

CHENNAI

08 May 2021 23:53 IST

Ghouse Nisha, 52, and her father Muzzafar, 80, were killed on Saturday by her estranged second husband Abdul Kadhar, 42, in a domestic quarrel at their residence on Mohammed Hussain Street in Royapettah.

Personnel from the Zam Bazaar police station arrested the accused, Abdul Kader, following information from the public.

Investigation is on.

Advertising

Advertising