Man arrested for murder of teenager

April 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Virugambakkam police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of murdering a 17-year-old boy following a quarrel with the boy’s mother.

Police identified the suspect as P. Karthick, 32, a staff at a mall in Velachery. He was in a relationship with the victim’s mother. On Friday, Karthick visited the woman’s house despite the victim’s repeated warnings not to. In a fit of rage, Karthick allegedly stabbed the boy with a kitchen knife and fled the scene. The boy who was critically injured was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital by his mother and neighbours. He was undergoing treatment there and the police said that he died on Monday night without responding to the treatment.

In the meantime, Karthik who was booked and arrested on charges of causing grievous injury to the boy was arrested after altering the section.

