HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for murder of teenager

April 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of murdering a 17-year-old boy following a quarrel with the boy’s mother.

Police identified the suspect as P. Karthick, 32, a staff at a mall in Velachery. He was in a relationship with the victim’s mother. On Friday, Karthick visited the woman’s house despite the victim’s repeated warnings not to. In a fit of rage, Karthick allegedly stabbed the boy with a kitchen knife and fled the scene. The boy who was critically injured was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital by his mother and neighbours. He was undergoing treatment there and the police said that he died on Monday night without responding to the treatment.

In the meantime, Karthik who was booked and arrested on charges of causing grievous injury to the boy was arrested after altering the section.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.