Man arrested for murder of pregnant woman in Chennai

The Sunguvarchatram police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 34-year-old woman, a relative of his. Police said he killed her as she was pregnant with his baby and refused to get an abortion.

The victim has been identified as Devi, a resident of Maduramangalam village near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district. She was married, and had a six-year-old child. She was working at a private firm in Sunguvarchatram and was also doing embroidery work on a part-time basis at a house in nearby Thirumangalam village. She had been having an affair with the man who murdered her, D. Ravi of Maduramangalam village.

Last Thursday, June 6, 2024, when Devi did not return home from work, her husband Murugan, 40, lodged a complaint with the police seeking to trace her. On Saturday (June 8) morning, residents found a sewerage line choked in one of the streets in Thirumangalam. One resident tried to remove the blockage using a stick and found a piece of a saree. When he pulled at the saree, he saw part of a human body. The police recovered the body after breaking open the cement slab on the sewerage line. Devi’s husband Murugan identified the body.

After an investigation, the police nabbed Ravi, and following a sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Ravi said that on the night of June 6, when Devi was returning home, he waylaid her and asked her to have an abortion. When she refused, he smashed her head against a wall. She fell down, unconscious. He removed her thali and tied her legs and arms using her saree, and then dumped her body into the drain and fled the scene, said police sources

Ravi was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

