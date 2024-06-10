GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Man arrested for murder of pregnant woman in Chennai

Police said the 26-year-old had been having an affair with a married 34-year-old woman; he murdered her as she refused to have an abortion after becoming pregnant with his child

Published - June 10, 2024 04:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sunguvarchatram police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 34-year-old woman, a relative of his. Police said he killed her as she was pregnant with his baby and refused to get an abortion.

The victim has been identified as Devi, a resident of Maduramangalam village near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district. She was married, and had a six-year-old child. She was working at a private firm in Sunguvarchatram and was also doing embroidery work on a part-time basis at a house in nearby Thirumangalam village. She had been having an affair with the man who murdered her, D. Ravi of Maduramangalam village.

Last Thursday, June 6, 2024, when Devi did not return home from work, her husband Murugan, 40, lodged a complaint with the police seeking to trace her. On Saturday (June 8) morning, residents found a sewerage line choked in one of the streets in Thirumangalam. One resident tried to remove the blockage using a stick and found a piece of a saree. When he pulled at the saree, he saw part of a human body. The police recovered the body after breaking open the cement slab on the sewerage line. Devi’s husband Murugan identified the body.

After an investigation, the police nabbed Ravi, and following a sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Ravi said that on the night of June 6, when Devi was returning home, he waylaid her and asked her to have an abortion. When she refused, he smashed her head against a wall. She fell down, unconscious. He removed her thali and tied her legs and arms using her saree, and then dumped her body into the drain and fled the scene, said police sources

Ravi was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / murder / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.