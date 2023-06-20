ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murder of his relative in Thoraipakkam

June 20, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

The Thoraipakkam police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly murdering his relative.

The deceased was identified as S. Rajiv Gandhi, 32, who lived in his relative Renuka’s house at Erikarai Street, Perungudi, and used to work as a mason at construction sites. On June 16, as he did not return home and a complaint was lodged with the Thoraipakkam police. When the case was under investigation, the police received a message about the body of a man.

On investigation, the police identified it as Rajiv Gandhi and sent the body to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem. It was initially treated as a suspicious death. However, the postmortem report showed that he had strangulation marks on his neck. Further investigation revealed that the Rajiv Gandhi and Renuka’s husband Vijaykanth quarrelled frequently. On the day of his death, Vijayakanth allegedly attacked an inebriated Rajiv Gandhi and pushed him into the lake, the police said. Vijayakanth has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

