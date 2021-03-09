Man arrested for murder of 70-year-old woman in Chennai

A 45-year-old man was arrested by Kundrathur Police after he murdered a 70-year-old woman and then surrendered.
Police said the victim has been identified as Malarkodi, 70, wife of Akathilagam, 75, who was a Siddha medical practitioner. Both were residents of Nandambakkam. They were estranged, and were staying separately in different portions of their house. Akathilagam used to attend to patients and converted his portion as a place for his patients to meditate at. An individual, Mani alias Navarathina Mani, 45, came to him for treatment and also rendered assistance to Akathilagam besides staying at the place.
After the demise of Akathilagam, the accused Mani continued to stay there and practised meditation regularly. Recently Malarkodi sold off the property for ₹25 lakh to a buyer. After buying the property, the pooja room and meditation hall were razed down. Angered over this, Mani had a quarrel with her. On Sunday night, he was under the influence of alcohol and came to her house. He hit her using a grinder stone while she was sleeping. Leaving her in a pool of blood, he went to the police station and surrendered. The police arrested him.
Malarkodi’s body was sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem.
