Man arrested for murder in Dooming Kuppam

August 25, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

A man allegedly involved in the murder of a 38-year-old private company employee in Dooming Kuppam was arrested on Friday.

Prasanna, 38, who was working in a private company, was found murdered in Dooming Kuppam by his wife and daughter when they returned home on Thursday night. The Mylapore police registered a case and sent the body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Prasanna’s throat was slit and he had been stabbed several times, said the police. After preliminary investigations, the police said that Prasanna had an affair with a woman in Dooming Kuppam. Her husband hired henchmen to murder him. The police arrested D. Srinivasan, 42, and have launched a search for three more persons, including the main suspect, Dominic, who was reported to be absconding.