Man arrested for many robberies

11 October 2020 23:57 IST

The M.K.B. Nagar Police on Sunday arrested a man who came out on bail recently and committed several robberies in Vyasarpadi, Kodungaiyur, and M.K.B. Nagar.

According to the police, S. Srinivasan, 56, of M.K.B. Nagar is a cashier at a petrol bunk. On Saturday, a customer asked him to fill petrol in his vehicle. Since he said the bunk was closed, the person attacked him with a knife, snatched his mobile phone, and fled the scene.

Similar robberies were reported from Vyasarpadi, Sharma Nagar, MKB Nagar, Kodungaiyur, Tondiarpet High Road, Otteri and Villivakkam on the same night.

The police investigation showed that one person had committed the robberies and arrested Karan alias Karadi Arun, 23, of Vyasarpadi.

He had eight criminal cases, including attempt to murder, extortion and robbery, against him. After he was released on bail recently, he had gone to Coimbatore.