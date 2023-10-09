Man arrested for lifting motorcycle in Guduvanchery 

October 09, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 23-year-old man from Mannargudi has been arrested for lifting a motorcucle in Guduvanchery.

The police said Abdul Razaq, a college student, staying at Sri Padma Avenue, Guduvanchery, recently reported that his motorcycle had been stolen.

While the police were investigating the case, he came across social media post offering his motorcycle for sale. He alerted the police. The police called the mobile number mentioned in the post pretending to be buyers. The seller said that the motorcycle was in Mannargudi. The police rushed to Mannargudi and arrested the man who was identified as Munish, 23, and recovered the motorcycle.