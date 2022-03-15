An 80-year-old man was pushed to death by his son, who was under the influence of alcohol, following a domestic quarrel in Padi on Monday. He has been arrested.

The victim was identified as D. Sundaramoorthy, of Avvai Nagar who was ill and bedridden. The accused, S. Shankar 34, a painter, is his younger son. Police said that Shankar had turned an alcoholic after his wife got separated from him.

On Monday night, Shankar came home drunk and picked up a quarrel with his mother Rani, 65. Since Sundaramoorthy also shouted at Shankar, the latter reportedly attacked his father and pushed him from the bed. Sundaramoorthy who fell on the floor suffered injuries on his face and became unconscious. He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but he died without responding to treatment.

On information, Korattur police registered a case and arrested Shankar.