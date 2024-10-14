Man arrested for killing neighbour in Perambur 

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar Police in the city arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 64-year-old neighbour in Perambur following an altercation.

The victim, identified as V. Venkatasamy, reportedly had a cordial relationship with the family of the accused Thulasayya, who lived across his house. Thulasayya, however, did not like that Venkatasamy would speak to his family, especially his wife, and suspected they were in an extra-marital relationship.

On Friday, Thulasayya had an argument with Venkatasamy for speaking to his wife. In a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed Venkatasamy with a knife.

Venkatasamy was rushed to a hospital but he died without responding to treatment. Based on a complaint, police arrested Thulasayya and remanded him to judicial custody.

