GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for killing neighbour in Perambur 

Thulasayya had an argument with Venkatasamy for speaking to his wife, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed Venkatasamy

Published - October 14, 2024 12:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar Police in the city arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 64-year-old neighbour in Perambur following an altercation.

The victim, identified as V. Venkatasamy, reportedly had a cordial relationship with the family of the accused Thulasayya, who lived across his house. Thulasayya, however, did not like that Venkatasamy would speak to his family, especially his wife, and suspected they were in an extra-marital relationship.

On Friday, Thulasayya had an argument with Venkatasamy for speaking to his wife. In a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed Venkatasamy with a knife.

Venkatasamy was rushed to a hospital but he died without responding to treatment. Based on a complaint, police arrested Thulasayya and remanded him to judicial custody.

Published - October 14, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.