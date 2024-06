The Ramapuram police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly selling liquor at high prices.

Following a tip-off, a police team monitored a Tasmac bar in Gemini Ganesan Nagar on Sunday night. They confirmed that liquor was being sold at high prices. The police team arrested K. Jothimuthu of Kamudhi, Ramanathapuram. A total of 280 bottles were seized. The police team is looking for another person involved in the case.

