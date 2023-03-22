ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for illegal confinement of an accused on bail

March 22, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maduravoyal police on Wednesday arrested a man who illegally confined a 45-year-old who was released on bail recently.

The police said Chandrasekar, 45, of Mettukuppam Road, Vanagaram, had collected money from several people on the pretext of investment in cryptocurrency and promising them high returns. He came out on bail last month after he was arrested by the Central Crime Branch for cheating.

Dinesh Babu, who was working with him, pooled ₹5 lakh from his friends and invested it with Chandrasekar. Soon, Dinesh Babu and his friends picked a quarrel with Chandrasekhar and took him in his car to a lodge in Porur where they allegedly beat him up. The assailants took away Chandrasekar’s car, abandoning him in Madhavaram. He was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital.

Based on his complaint, the Maduravoyal police arrested Dinesh Babu and launched a search for the others involved in the crime.

