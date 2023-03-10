ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for housing loan fraud  

March 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The central crime branch (CCB) of Tambaram police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a case of housing loan fraud committed on the State Bank of India (SBI).

The police said Vishnukumar, Aishwarya and Sanjeev Gopalakrishnan managed to get a housing loan of ₹82.80 lakh from the Selayur branch of the State Bank of India. Vishnukumar produced a certificate showing a high salary from a fictitious firm. Aishwarya and Sanjeev Gopalakrishnan were cited as the directors of the firm. Vishnukumar also submitted a forged sale agreement and sale deeds pertaining to a flat at Shastri Nagar in Koyambedu. In 2019, they transferred the amount to the account of Santhosh who claimed to be a builder.

When the accused defaulted on repayment, the assistant manager of SBI, Selaiyur branch, lodged a police complaint recently.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj ordered an investigation by a special team of the CCB, which arrested Santhosh. The three others are reported to be absconding.

