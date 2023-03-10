HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for housing loan fraud  

March 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The central crime branch (CCB) of Tambaram police on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a case of housing loan fraud committed on the State Bank of India (SBI).

The police said Vishnukumar, Aishwarya and Sanjeev Gopalakrishnan managed to get a housing loan of ₹82.80 lakh from the Selayur branch of the State Bank of India. Vishnukumar produced a certificate showing a high salary from a fictitious firm. Aishwarya and Sanjeev Gopalakrishnan were cited as the directors of the firm. Vishnukumar also submitted a forged sale agreement and sale deeds pertaining to a flat at Shastri Nagar in Koyambedu. In 2019, they transferred the amount to the account of Santhosh who claimed to be a builder.

When the accused defaulted on repayment, the assistant manager of SBI, Selaiyur branch, lodged a police complaint recently.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj ordered an investigation by a special team of the CCB, which arrested Santhosh. The three others are reported to be absconding.

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.