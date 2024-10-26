Man arrested for harassing, assaulting woman in public in Chennai

The Washermenpet police in Chennai have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly harassing and assaulting a 20-year-old woman.

The police said the woman resided in an area under the jurisdiction of the Washermenpet police district.

She and the accused were reportedly in love with each other a few years ago, but she later distanced herself from him due to his bad conduct. He, however, repeatedly sent pictures of the two of them together to her close relatives, while threatening her to marry him, the police said.

On Wednesday (October 23, 2024), when she was walking near the Power House in the area, he stopped her harassed her. He went on to kick her after pushing her down and hurled abuses at her.

Based on her complaint, the All Women Police in Washermenpet arrested the suspect who has been identified as B. Gopinath, 22, of Mogappair. Two mobile phones have neem seized from him.