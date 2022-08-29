Man arrested for harassing a woman

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 29, 2022 20:09 IST

The Korukkupet police arrested a 25-year-old man for abusing and threatening a woman on Sunday. The arrested man, who was identified as S. Suresh, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A police official said Suresh had known the woman. But after she found out about some of his activities which she disliked, she avoided him. On Saturday, Suresh visited the victim’s house, picked a fight by abusing her and threatened her with a knife. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the Korukkupet police arrested Suresh.

