Man arrested for harassing a woman
The Korukkupet police arrested a 25-year-old man for abusing and threatening a woman on Sunday. The arrested man, who was identified as S. Suresh, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.
A police official said Suresh had known the woman. But after she found out about some of his activities which she disliked, she avoided him. On Saturday, Suresh visited the victim’s house, picked a fight by abusing her and threatened her with a knife. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the Korukkupet police arrested Suresh.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.