Man arrested for harassing a girl student on IIT-M campus

November 14, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kotturpuram police on Sunday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly harassing a girl student on the campus of Indian the Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) two days ago.

The police said the accused was identified as Vasanth Edward, 34, of Dhandeeswaram in Velachery. He was doing electrical work inside the campus. On Saturday night, he spotted the girl, a second year engineering student, walking alone. He stopped his bike near the girl on the pretext of dropping her at the hostel and posed as a student. When she refused, he caught her hand and forced her to sit on the bike. As she raised an alarm, he abandoned the two-wheeler and fled the spot.

Based on a complaint by the security staff, Kotturpuram police registered a case. After scrutinising the CCTV footage, the police traced the suspect. He was arrested on Sunday and produced before a magistrate.

