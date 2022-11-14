Man arrested for harassing a girl student on IIT-M campus

The Kotturpuram police on Sunday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly harassing a girl student on the campus of Indian the Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) two days ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
The police said the accused was identified as Vasanth Edward, 34, of Dhandeeswaram in Velachery. He was doing electrical work inside the campus. On Saturday night, he spotted the girl, a second year engineering student, walking alone. He stopped his bike near the girl on the pretext of dropping her at the hostel and posed as a student. When she refused, he caught her hand and forced her to sit on the bike. As she raised an alarm, he abandoned the two-wheeler and fled the spot.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
Based on a complaint by the security staff, Kotturpuram police registered a case. After scrutinising the CCTV footage, the police traced the suspect. He was arrested on Sunday and produced before a magistrate.
ADVERTISEMENT