Chennai

Man arrested for friend’s murder

The Ennore police arrested a 32-year-old man for the murder of history sheeter Saravanan on Wednesday. The Ennore police are searching for two more persons in the case.

A police official of Ennore Station said Saravanan, a resident of Annai Sivagami Nagar, was found murdered near the Ennore power station located under the Kathivakkam bridge by the morning walkers. On being alerted by the public, the Kathivakkam police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. The victim had several cases of attempt to murder against him in the Ennore police station.

The Ennore police identified the accused to be his friend Ragu who, along with two others, murdered the victim over a personal dispute.

