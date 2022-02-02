Man arrested for forging lease agreement in the name of dead property owner

CHENNAI

02 February 2022 21:32 IST

The Anti Forgery Wing of the Central Crime Wing on Wednesday arrested the director of an architecture firm for allegedly illegally encroaching a house in Seethammal Colony near the Chief Minister’s residence by using a forged lease document in the name of a property owner who is dead.

According to the police, Mohamed Akmaluddin and his friend entered into a rental agreement with Manjula Butt and her sister Praveen Butt in 2013 for the property located at Seethammal Colony, Alwarpet, for a monthly rent of ₹60,000. The property is worth around ₹5.5 crore at present. Later, they had a lease agreement for the said property and extended. In 2016, Manjula Butt died and her sister had gone out of the city. Their legal heirs settled in other cities. Using this, the accused forged a lease agreement as if it was executed by Manjula Butt and continued to enjoy possession of the property, said the police.

They neither paid the lease amount nor vacated the property after expiry of the lease period. Under these circumstances, Mahaveer Chand, on behalf of the family, lodged a complaint with the police. The case was taken up for investigation by inspector S. Janakiraman and on investigation, the police arrested Mohamed Akmaluddin on charges of forgery and cheating. He was remanded in judicial custody.

