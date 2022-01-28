Man arrested for filming women

CHENNAI

28 January 2022 00:46 IST

Caught in the act by neighbour, he was turned in by his wife

A 30-year-old man was allegedly arrested in All Women Police Station limits in Tiruvotriyur on Thursday for allegedly filming women while they were bathing and changing dress.

The police said the accused, G. Sekar, 30, of New Washermenpet, was married and father of a child. A few days ago, he was caught filming a woman taking bath in the neighbourhood.

The woman came to his house and reportedly slapped him in the presence of his wife.

She shouted at him and asked him to delete the video. Sekar’s wife checked his mobile phone and did not find any clips.

She pacified the woman and sent her away.

However, Sekar’s wife later checked his mobile phone again and was shocked to find obscene clips of a few women, including her sister.

She lodged a complaint and handed him over to the police.

He has been booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.

He has been remanded in judicial custody.