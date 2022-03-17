Man arrested for father’s death

He allegedly stabbed his father during an argument

He allegedly stabbed his father during an argument

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Choolaimedu police station limits on Thursday for stabbing his father to death during a quarrel over his alcohol addiction and joblessness.

The victim was identified as A. Selvam, 57, a tailor living in Veerapandi Nagar, Choolaimedu. The accused, Nithyanandam, was his younger son and was a air conditioner technician. He was addicted to alcohol and was unemployed.

On Wednesday, Selvam scolded Nithyanandam when asked for money to buy liquor. During the argument, Nithyanandam allegedly stabbed Selvam with a knife in a fit of rage and fled the spot. Neighbours rushed Selvam to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he died on Thursday morning.