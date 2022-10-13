Man arrested for duping job aspirant in Tiruvallur through email spoofing

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police has arrested a 35-year-old fraudster from Krishnagiri for allegedly cheating a job aspirant in Tiruvallur by email spoofing.

Online fraudsters use email spoofing to trick people into believing that a message came from a genuine entity they either know or trust.

The police said Prasanth of Manavala Nagar, Tiruvallur, reported to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) that he was cheated by someone offering to get a job at Hyundai after collecting ₹2.33 lakh. The fraudster had sent email to the victim as if sent by the company. The Cyber Crime Police Station in Tiruvallur district registered a case and took up investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between February and November 2021, the accused collected ₹2.33 lakh from Prasanth in instalments through online transfers and payment through digital wallets on the pretext of collecting documentation, processing, and insurance.

On analysing the numbers of bank accounts, mobile phone numbers, email addresses and IP addresses, the police found two persons were involved in the fraud. They were involved in cheating six more persons in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet and Erode in a similar fashion.

Amaresh Pujari, Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime, formed a special team and S. Sandeep, 35, one of the accused was nabbed in Krishnagiri district. The police are on the lookout for Lavanya who was reported to be absconding.

The Cyber Crime Wing Police have urged the public to lodge complaint related to cyber crime at 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in.