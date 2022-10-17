Man arrested for chit fund fraud 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 17, 2022 21:40 IST

The Central Crime Branch of Avadi Police Commissionerate on Monday arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly cheating many to the tune of ₹61 lakh after receiving money for Deepavali chit fund.

According to the police, S. Alamelu, 46, of Maulivakkam, lodged a complaint stating that in 2021, she joined the scheme run by Karthi alias Karthikeyan, 31. She introduced her relatives to the scheme. But Karthikeyan cheated them of ₹61,19,000. She alleged that more than 30 such persons were cheated by him. Based on the complaint, a case was registered by inspector Balan, Central Crime Branch, Forgery Wing and the case was taken up for investigation.

The accused Karthik alias Karthikeyan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

