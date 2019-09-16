Man arrested for cheating six women

The police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly kidnapped a woman and hid her in a house in Tiruppur.

The police said on June 30, Kavitha (name changed), who worked in a private company on Nelson Manickam Road, went missing and her parents lodged a complaint with the Egmore police.

Subsequently, a special team was formed and they found she was kidnapped by Rajesh Prithvi from Tiruppur.

The team rescued her from a house in Nochi Palayam. During investigations it was revealed Rajesh had cheated over six women and married them.

The police said he cheated people to the tune of lakhs of rupees by promising medical admission. He often posed as a sub-inspector. A pair of police uniforms and identity cards were recovered from his house. “He identified himself using names like Dinesh, Ramguru and Deenadayalan,” a police officer said.

When the police team was searching for Rajesh, he landed in Kavitha’s place to ask her to come with her. The police reached the spot and arrested him.