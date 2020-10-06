Man arrested for cheating several people

CHENNAI

Posing as film producer, he borrowed money

The Neelankarai police on Monday arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly cheating several persons after receiving money on the pretext of investing in film production.

The police said Shanaz Begam, 52, of Palavakkam, alleged that her acquaintance Nizhamuddin, alias Ravikumar, sought financial assistance for producing films under the banner Mother Green Land Movie Makers five years ago. He claimed that he was into film production under the banner Mother Green Land Movie Makers.

As he promised high returns, she gave him 26 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹7 lakh in cash. But he neither produced a film nor returned the money.

On her complaint, the Neelankarai police arrested Nizhamuddin alias Ravikumar, 52 of Kottakuppam, Villupuram district.

During interrogation, Nizhamuddin reportedly revealed that he had cheated over 15 persons promising them high returns after investing in film production. He has been remanded in judicial custody.