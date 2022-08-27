Man arrested for cheating senior citizens by switching ATM cards in Vellore

ADVERTISEMENT

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for cheating senior citizens by switching their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their accounts in Vellore.

Police said the victim, S. Marsayam, 65, of Vellore, came to the ATM of a nationalised bank near the South Police Station opposite the fort to withdraw money a month ago. A middle-aged man offered to help him. Once the man withdrew some money for Marsayam, he swiftly switched the victim’s ATM card.

After Marsayam left, the man withdrew ₹40,000 from his account. The victim complained to the cyber crime police, who registered a case and, based on CCTV footage, arrested the accused. Initial investigation revealed that the accused, M. Suresh, a resident of Katpadi, used to travel to key towns like Anaicut, Vellore’s Old Town, Pallikonda, Gudiyatham, Arcot, and Walajah, where he would wait for senior citizens, who find it difficult to withdraw cash from isolated ATMs. Sensing that they need some help, Suresh, on the pretext of helping them, switches their ATM card. Later, he withdraws cash using the original ATM card of the victims. During the searches, police recovered 144 ATM cards, ₹35,000 in cash and a two-wheeler from the accused. A case has been filed by the Vellore South police. Further investigation is on.