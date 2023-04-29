Man arrested for cheating painting contractor after posing as police officer

April 29, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly cheating a painting contractor after collecting ₹10 lakh with a promise to arrange loans.

The accused posed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Economic Offences Wing and a “secret agent” in one of the country’s top investigation agencies. The arrested person has been identified as Balaji.

The police said the accused had threatened to shoot one of his clients with a service gun when the latter demanded his money back. The victim had been identified as S. Vijayakumar, 42, a painting contractor from Ramapuram. In 2016, Balaji, who claimed to be influential among bankers, took ₹10 lakh from Mr. Vijayakumar between 2016 and 2022 with a promise to arrange a loan.

Two months ago, Balaji claimed that he had been promoted as a “secret agent” in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and transferred to Delhi. When Mr. Vijayakumar demanded his money back, Balaji threatened to kill him with the service gun.

Based on the complaint, the Royala Nagar police arrested Balaji and remanded him in judicial custody.

