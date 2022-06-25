Man arrested for cheating job seekers

He allegedly collected ₹1 crore from 31 candidates with a promise to get them jobs

The Job Racket Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a 37-year-old man on charges of cheating 31 job aspirants to the tune of ₹1 crore.

The police identified the arrested person as A. Vijaykumar, 37, of Sharma Nagar, Vyasarpadi. A BE degree-holder, Vijaykumar had been estranged from his wife. He allegedly took ₹14 lakh from a candidate with a promise to get a government job. When he did not keep his promise, the job seeker lodged a complaint with the police.

The police said Vijayakumar has cheated 31 persons in a similar manner.

Two arrested

The Egmore police arrested two persons, who were identified as N. Manikandan, 24, and C. Manikandan from Vriddhachalam, on charge of cheating their friend Vivek Kumar, 24, of Vikravandi. The arrested persons reportedly took ₹3 lakh from Mr. Kumar with a promise to pay high interest. They did not keep their promise and threatened Mr. Kumar when he demanded his money back.

The two had cheated several youths in the last three years, said the police.