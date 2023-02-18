ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for cheating job aspirants

February 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Job Racket Wing of Central Crime Branch, Avadi Police Commissionerate, on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly cheating 50 job aspirants after collecting ₹90 lakh altogether.

The accused has been identified as Minahajidin, 40, of Avadi, who ran an office in Sekkadu. He was arrested by police based on complaints given by V. Sailesh, 31, of Cuddalore district and 49 others.

The police said the accused posted an advertisement under the name Al Fattah Tours and Travels on Facebook offering to get jobs abroad. On seeing the advertisement, the victims contacted him and paid money. After receiving the money, he failed to get jobs, the police said.

