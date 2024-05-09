ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for cheating job aspirant of ₹20 lakh

Published - May 09, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The suspect received the money on the pretext of arranging a job at an information technology firm in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi City Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly cheating a job aspirant of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job at an information technology (IT) firm in Bengaluru.

The police identified the suspect as Tamil alias G. Deepak of Ernavur, who worked as a data analyst at Plintro. He promised the complainant D. Srinath, 28, of Ernavur a permanent job at Cognizant and received a total of ₹20 lakh from him. He also told the aspirant that he might get a salary of ₹80,000 per month and a good alliance for marriage. 

Fake identity card

The police said Deepak took Mr. Srinath to the Cognizant premises in Bengaluru on the pretext of an interview. He then told the latter to wait outside while he went and spoke to the firm’s human resources department. Upon his return, Deepak told Mr. Srinath that the appointment order would reach him soon. He later forged a employee identity card and gave it to Mr. Srinath, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US