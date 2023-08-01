HamberMenu
Man arrested for cheating insurance policyholders

The accused called policyholders and collected the premium amount through UPI transactions; police arrested him based on call records

August 01, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly cheating a few insurance policyholders after receiving money from them online on the pretext of paying the premium.

The police said Srivatsan Vijayaraghavan of M.G.R. Nagar lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime wing, T. Nagar, in January stating that a person claiming to be from Reliance Life Insurance Company took ₹60,000 from for renewing his policy and cheated him of the money. 

In another case in June, Saravanan of Vijayaraghavapuram received a similar call. The caller, claiming to be from ICICI Insurance Company, told him that his policy had matured and demanded service charge to process the same. Mr. Saravanan remitted ₹51,016 to the bank account number mentioned  by the caller but did not receive any payment. He lodged a complaint with K.K. Nagar police. 

Police investigation revealed that the fund transfers were done through UPI transactions and the amount was credited to an account with Indian Bank in Pallikaranai. All phone calls originated from the Thoraipakkam area. The police arrested Mohammed Javid of Perumbakkam, based on the call records. 

Javid ran an office in the name of Dream Care Solutions, which was not properly registered in Thoraipakkam. He used to contact the insurance policyholders and cheat them.

