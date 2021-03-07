Man arrested for cheating consumers via online portal

CHENNAI

The accused took money from a seller, switched off phone

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested a 35-year-old online fraudster who reportedly cheated several people on the pretext of selling consumer durables at low prices.

The accused has been identified as S. Saravanakumar, 35, of Bodinayakanur in Theni district. He was arrested following a complaint from P. Saravanan Palanisami of Chennai.

The complainant saw a post about sale of table and chairs at low prices on OLX portal.

He contacted the seller who asked him to transfer ₹3,000 to a mobile wallet. After receiving the payment, the seller switched off his cellphone and failed to deliver the goods.

A special team, led by Cyber Crime inspector Veerasamy, traced the suspect in Theni after analysing the call records of his cellphone. Saravanakumar was caught near a bank when he came to withdraw cash. The police recovered laptops, mobile phones and SIM cards used for the offence.