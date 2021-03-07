Man arrested for cheating consumers via online portal

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested a 35-year-old online fraudster who reportedly cheated several people on the pretext of selling consumer durables at low prices.
The accused has been identified as S. Saravanakumar, 35, of Bodinayakanur in Theni district. He was arrested following a complaint from P. Saravanan Palanisami of Chennai.
The complainant saw a post about sale of table and chairs at low prices on OLX portal.
He contacted the seller who asked him to transfer ₹3,000 to a mobile wallet. After receiving the payment, the seller switched off his cellphone and failed to deliver the goods.
A special team, led by Cyber Crime inspector Veerasamy, traced the suspect in Theni after analysing the call records of his cellphone. Saravanakumar was caught near a bank when he came to withdraw cash. The police recovered laptops, mobile phones and SIM cards used for the offence.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath