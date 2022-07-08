Man arrested for cheating an investor
The Kotturpuram police on Friday arrested a 37-year-old man from Thoothukudi for cheating a businessman living in the city to the tune of ₹17 lakh after collecting it on promising to fetch high returns on his investment with him.
Police said S. Vijender, 33, a native of Thoothukudi, is staying in Kotturpuram and doing business in the city. His friends Sivakumar and Balamurugan from Thoothukudi told him that they were into a business of coal import and lured him to invest in it for high returns. Vijender transferred ₹17 lakh to Sivakumar's bank account. But he did not get any returns.
The police arrested M. Sivakumar, 37, of Thoothukudi and remanded him in judicial custody.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.