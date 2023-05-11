Man arrested for cheating a CA of ₹2 crore

May 11, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of the Central Crime Branch have arrested a 52-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly cheating a Dubai-based chartered accountant of over ₹2 crore between 2015 and 2019.

The suspect has been identified as Subramoni Muthu Ganapathy, who runs a travel agency. The complainant, Goutham Sivasamy, became acquainted with Subramoni when they were colleagues in Nigeria in 2005.

Subramoni used to take Mr. Goutham to bhajans and gradually introduced him to various aspects of spirituality. Their association continued even after Mr. Goutham was transferred to Dubai in 2008 and stayed with his family while Subramoni returned to India.

Whenever Mr. Goutham visited Chennai, Subramoni would meet him and got introduced to all his family members. Subramoni told Mr. Goutham that he was keeping only 10% of his income for his use while the rest of his earnings went for charity, including conducting eye operations for the poor. He pretended that Mr. Goutham’s deceased mother’s spirit asked him to donate more for eye operation every month in the interest of the family. Subramoni persuaded Mr. Goutham to become a sanyasi and wear ochre robes and stay alone at a flat, away from his wife, daughter and other family members. He forced Mr. Goutham to donate his car.

The complainant alleged that Subramoni swindled ₹2.05 crore by taking advantage of the generosity of the family through hypnotism, black magic, subtle threats of karma and so on.

A police officer said Subramoni had sent email to Mr. Goutham in which he exchanged the alleged conversation between him and the latter’s mother. In several cases, Subramani had taken Mr. Goutham’s ATM cards and had withdrawn money. Mr. Gautham realised his folly when the suspect attempted to usurp his father’s property, the officer added.