Man arrested for bomb hoax at CM’s house

A phone call sends police into tizzy

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly threatening to place a bomb at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s residence.

At 11.30 a.m, the accused called CM Helpline and allegedly told the staff that he placed a bomb at the Chief Minister’s residence. He snapped the call and the staff passed on the message to the police.

The police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached Mr. Stalin’s house in Chithranjan Salai and declared it a hoax after thorough search of the premises.

Using the mobile phone number, the police traced the caller who was identified as Iyappan, from Thiruporur. He was allegedly inebriated at the time of making the call.