Man arrested for blackmailing woman entrepreneur in city

CHENNAI

06 October 2020 01:04 IST

Victim’s husband lodges a complaint with the police

The police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of blackmailing a woman and extortion by threatening to upload her photographs and videos online.

A first information report was filed by the police after the woman’s husband lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station, Thirumangalam.

According to police, the victim is a 32-year-old entrepreneur, whose husband is a businessman in Mogappair.

Advertising

Advertising

The couple married nine years ago and have two children.

She runs an independent business and the suspect, Rathinakumar, 28, was working in her office. Both became friends and she used to discuss her marital and premarital relationships with him.

Using a video of her, he frequently demanded sexual favours and money from her. At one point, she was frustrated and expressed her inability to give money.

He threatened to upload her photos and videos online unless she paid him.

Evidence in phone

Noticing abnormality in her behaviour, her husband checked her mobile phone and found that the storage had been erased.

Using a software, he recovered the storage and found obscene videos stored on the mobile.

The woman confessed to her husband that she was being blackmailed by Rathinakumar. Based on a complaint, the police arrested Rathinakumar and interrogated him.