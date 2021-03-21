Man arrested for blackmailing wife

21 March 2021 01:36 IST

He wanted his estranged wife to move back with him

CHENNAI A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday by Cyber Crime Police of Central Crime Branch after he allegedly threatened to upload intimate photos of his estranged wife, unless she moved back with him.

Sources said the accused, a resident of Tambaram Sanatorium, was arrested by the police based on a complaint by the woman from Poonamallee.

The complainant alleged that the man threatened to post online the pictures and videos he had secretly shot, and also said that if she did not want that to happen, she should move back with him.

